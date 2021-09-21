CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Prediction of coating thickness for polyelectrolyte multilayers via machine learning

By Varvara Gribova
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayer-by-layer (LbL) deposition method of polyelectrolytes is a versatile way of developing functional nanoscale coatings. Even though the mechanisms of LbL film development are well-established, currently there are no predictive models that can link film components with their final properties. The current health crisis has shown the importance of accelerated development of biomedical solutions such as antiviral coatings, and the implementation of machine learning methodologies for coating development can enable achieving this. In this work, using literature data and newly generated experimental results, we first analyzed the relative impact of 23 coating parameters on the coating thickness. Next, a predictive model has been developed using aforementioned parameters and molecular descriptors of polymers from the DeepChem library. Model performance was limited because of insufficient number of data points in the training set, due to the scarce availability of data in the literature. Despite this limitation, we demonstrate, for the first time, utilization of machine learning for prediction of LbL coating properties. It can decrease the time necessary to obtain functional coating with desired properties, as well as decrease experimental costs and enable the fast first response to crisis situations (such as pandemics) where coatings can positively contribute. Besides coating thickness, which was selected as an output value in this study, machine learning approach can be potentially used to predict functional properties of multilayer coatings, e.g. biocompatibility, cell adhesive, antibacterial, antiviral or anti-inflammatory properties.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

An Intro to Machine Learning for Biomedical Scientists

Machine learning and the immune system have something in common: they both learn from experience to make future predictions. Machine learning is everywhere, and biomedical science is not the exception. From the large-scale analysis of genomic data advancing personalized medicine to the solving of a 50-year-old challenge in biology by predicting protein folding from amino acid sequences, there’s no doubt machine learning is enabling breakthroughs that are shaping the future of biomedical research. But, what is machine learning exactly?
ENGINEERING
towardsdatascience.com

Bayes’ Theorem, the Core of Machine Learning

Many machine learning models attempt to estimate posterior probabilities one way or another. The training of supervised machine learning models can be thought of as updating the estimated posterior with every data point that is received. This statement is key to understanding machine learning, and to fully understand its meaning one must first understand Bayes’ theorem.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

A machine-learning algorithm to target COVID testing of travellers

Optimizing the testing of incoming travellers for COVID-19 involves predicting those who are most likely to test positive. A machine-learning algorithm for targeted testing has been implemented at the Greek border. Ziad Obermeyer is in the Division of Health Policy and Management, School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley,...
BERKELEY, CA
towardsdatascience.com

Machine learning on graphs, Part 2.

In the previous blog post in these series I presented basic graph statistics that should be collected before starting to develop machine learning models for your graph data. In the second post I will present the first proper machine learning approach. Namely, learning to represent discrete objects like graph nodes by continuous vectors, the so called node embeddings. Similarly to word embeddings, the node embeddings can be then used in downstream machine learning applications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Collection#Small Data#Lbl#Polycations#Polyelectrolytes#Afm
Nature.com

Loan default prediction of Chinese P2P market: a machine learning methodology

Repayment failures of borrowers have greatly affected the sustainable development of the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending industry. The latest literature reveals that existing risk evaluation systems may ignore important signals and risk factors affecting P2P repayment. In our study, we applied four machine learning methods (random forest (RF), extreme gradient boosting tree (XGBT), gradient boosting model (GBM), and neural network (NN)) to predict important factors affecting repayment by utilizing data from Renrendai.com in China from Thursday, January 1, 2015, to Tuesday, June 30, 2015. The results showed that borrowers who have passed video, mobile phone, job, residence or education level verification are more likely to default on loan repayment, whereas those who have passed identity and asset certification are less likely to default on loans. The accuracy and kappa value of the four methods all exceed 90%, and RF is superior to the other classification models. Our findings demonstrate important techniques for borrower screening by P2P companies and risk regulation by regulatory agencies. Our methodology and findings will help regulators, banks and creditors combat current financial disasters caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic by addressing various financial risks and translating credit scoring improvements.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Multifaceted empathy differences in children and adults with autism

Although empathy impairments have been reported in autistic individuals, there is no clear consensus on how emotional valence influences this multidimensional process. In this study, we use the Multifaceted Empathy Test for juveniles (MET-J) to interrogate emotional and cognitive empathy in 184 participants (ages 8–59 years, 83 autistic) under the robust Bayesian inference framework. Group comparisons demonstrate previously unreported interaction effects between: (1) valence and autism diagnosis in predictions of emotional resonance, and (2) valence and age group in predictions of arousal to images portraying positive and negative facial expressions. These results extend previous studies using the MET by examining differential effects of emotional valence in a large sample of autistic children and adults with average or above-average intelligence. We report impaired cognitive empathy in autism, and subtle differences in emotional empathy characterized by less distinction between emotional resonance to positive vs. negative facial expressions in autism compared to neurotypicals. Reduced emotional differentiation between positive and negative affect in others could be a mechanism for diminished social reciprocity that poses a universal challenge for people with autism. These component- and valence- specific findings are of clinical relevance for the development and implementation of target-specific social interventions in autism.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Risk prediction of clinical adverse outcomes with machine learning in a cohort of critically ill patients with atrial fibrillation

Critically ill patients affected by atrial fibrillation are at high risk of adverse events: however, the actual risk stratification models for haemorrhagic and thrombotic events are not validated in a critical care setting. With this paper we aimed to identify, adopting topological data analysis, the risk factors for therapeutic failure (in-hospital death or intensive care unit transfer), the in-hospital occurrence of stroke/TIA and major bleeding in a cohort of critically ill patients with pre-existing atrial fibrillation admitted to a stepdown unit; to engineer newer prediction models based on machine learning in the same cohort. We selected all medical patients admitted for critical illness and a history of pre-existing atrial fibrillation in the timeframe 01/01/2002–03/08/2007. All data regarding patients’ medical history, comorbidities, drugs adopted, vital parameters and outcomes (therapeutic failure, stroke/TIA and major bleeding) were acquired from electronic medical records. Risk factors for each outcome were analyzed adopting topological data analysis. Machine learning was used to generate three different predictive models. We were able to identify specific risk factors and to engineer dedicated clinical prediction models for therapeutic failure (AUC: 0.974, 95%CI: 0.934–0.975), stroke/TIA (AUC: 0.931, 95%CI: 0.896–0.940; Brier score: 0.13) and major bleeding (AUC: 0.930:0.911–0.939; Brier score: 0.09) in critically-ill patients, which were able to predict accurately their respective clinical outcomes. Topological data analysis and machine learning techniques represent a concrete viewpoint for the physician to predict the risk at the patients’ level, aiding the selection of the best therapeutic strategy in critically ill patients affected by pre-existing atrial fibrillation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Usefulness of computed tomography-measured psoas muscle thickness per height for predicting mortality in patients undergoing hemodialysis

Computed tomography (CT)-measured psoas muscle thickness standardized for height (PMTH) has emerged as a promising predictor of mortality. The study aimed to investigate whether PMTH could accurately predict mortality in patients undergoing hemodialysis. We examined 207 patients (mean age: 63.1 years; men: 66.2%) undergoing hemodialysis for more than 6 months in hospital affiliated clinic. PMTH was calculated at the L3 vertebra level using CT. Patients were divided according to the PMTH cut-off points: 8.44 mm/m in women and 8.85 mm/m in men; thereafter, they were combined into low and high PMTH groups. PMTH was independently correlated with the simplified creatinine index (β = 0.213, P = 0.021) and geriatric nutritional risk index (β = 0.295, P < 0.0001) in multivariate regression analysis. During a median follow-up of 3.7 (1.8–6.4) years, 76 patients died, including 41 from cardiovascular causes. In the multivariate Cox regression analysis, low PMTH (adjusted hazard ratio, 2.48; 95% confidence interval, 1.36–4.70) was independently associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality. The addition of binary PMTH groups to the baseline risk model tended to improve net reclassification improvement (0.460, p = 0.060). In conclusion, PMTH may be an indicator of protein energy wasting and a useful tool for predicting mortality in patients undergoing hemodialysis.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Using machine learning for predicting intensive care unit resource use during the COVID-19 pandemic in Denmark

The COVID-19 pandemic has put massive strains on hospitals, and tools to guide hospital planners in resource allocation during the ebbs and flows of the pandemic are urgently needed. We investigate whether machine learning (ML) can be used for predictions of intensive care requirements a fixed number of days into the future. Retrospective design where health Records from 42,526 SARS-CoV-2 positive patients in Denmark was extracted. Random Forest (RF) models were trained to predict risk of ICU admission and use of mechanical ventilation after n days (n = 1, 2, …, 15). An extended analysis was provided for n = 5 and n = 10. Models predicted n-day risk of ICU admission with an area under the receiver operator characteristic curve (ROC-AUC) between 0.981 and 0.995, and n-day risk of use of ventilation with an ROC-AUC between 0.982 and 0.997. The corresponding n-day forecasting models predicted the needed ICU capacity with a coefficient of determination (R2) between 0.334 and 0.989 and use of ventilation with an R2 between 0.446 and 0.973. The forecasting models performed worst, when forecasting many days into the future (for large n). For n = 5, ICU capacity was predicted with ROC-AUC 0.990 and R2 0.928, and use of ventilator was predicted with ROC-AUC 0.994 and R2 0.854. Random Forest-based modelling can be used for accurate n-day forecasting predictions of ICU resource requirements, when n is not too large.
PUBLIC HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

How to create products that rely on machine learning

A framework for product teams to balance the particular risks with machine learning and increase the likelihood of developing successful products. Creating products that rely on technologies such as machine learning comes with different considerations, risks and constraints than normal products. To succeed in your product efforts, the development process should acknowledge these inherent challenges and face them head-on — even though this may not sit well with your development team.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phase Conjugated and Transparent Wavelength Conversions of Nyquist 16-QAM Signals Employing a Single-Layer Graphene Coated Fiber Device

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep22379, published online 02 March 2016. This Article describes the extension of our previous work, cited in the Article as Reference 26. The studies are scientifically distinct as they describe different nonlinear optics applications of the same home-made graphene coated fiber device. However, due to the conceptual similarities in the study design and related research questions some of the text has been re-used between these papers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated multi-omics analysis of RB-loss identifies widespread cellular programming and synthetic weaknesses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02495-2, published online 17 August 2021. The wrong Supplementary Data 2 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Brandon Nicolay. Present address: Agios Pharmaceutical, Cambridge,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A 390 million-year-old hyper-compound eye in Devonian phacopid trilobites

Trilobites, extinct arthropods that dominated the faunas of the Palaeozoic, since their appearance c 523 million years ago, were equipped with elaborate compound eyes. While most of them possessed apposition compound eyes (in trilobites called holochroal eyes), comparable to the compound eyes of many diurnal crustaceans and insects living today, trilobites of the suborder Phacopina developed atypical large eyes with wide lenses and wide interspaces in between (schizochroal eyes). Here, we show that these compound eyes are highly sophisticated systems—hyper-compound eyes hiding an individual compound eye below each of the big lenses. Thus, each of the phacopid compound eyes comprises several tens, in cases even hundreds of small compound eye systems composing a single visual surface. We discuss their development, phylogenetic position of this hyper-compound eye, and its neuronal infrastructure. A hyper-compound eye in this form is unique in the animal realm.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE
HackerNoon

The AI Boom Extends Beyond Machine Learning Engineers

We are currently in the middle of an AI boom, but there are crucial pitfalls to avoid for anyone who wants to build a company around AI. The way to categorize the value of something within a company is to determine if it creates value on its own or gives leverage to a different value-added source. As technology improves, this will not be the case anymore. It will be more about reading tutorials, not research studies. Data is more crucial than costly [AI architectures]. The question of the billion dollars is, however, whether you will keep your edge.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy