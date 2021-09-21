CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWATH-MS for prospective identification of protein blood biomarkers of rtPA-associated intracranial hemorrhage in acute ischemic stroke: a pilot study

By Bartosz Karaszewski
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntravenous recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA) is, besides mechanical thrombectomy, the highest class evidence based reperfusion treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS). The biggest concern of the therapy is symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH), which occurs in 3–7% of all treated patients, and is associated with worse functional outcome. Finding a method of the powerful identification of patients at highest risk of sICH, in order to increase the percentage of stroke patients safely treated with rtPA, is one of the most important challenges in stroke research. To address this problem, we designed a complex project to identify blood, neuroimaging, and clinical biomarkers combined for prospective assessment of the risk of rtPA-associated ICH. In this paper we present results of blood proteomic and peptide analysis of pilot 41 AIS patients before rtPA administration (the test ICH group, n = 9 or the controls, without ICH, n = 32). We demonstrated that pre-treatment blood profiles of 15 proteins differ depending on whether the patients develop rtPA-associated ICH or not. SWATH-MS quantification of serum or plasma proteins might allow for robust selection of blood biomarkers to increase the prospective assessment of rtPA-associated ICH over that based solely on clinical and neuroimaging characteristics.

Acute carbon monoxide poisoning with low saturation of carboxyhaemoglobin: a forensic retrospective study in Shanghai, China

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning is a common cause of death, leading to morbidity and mortality worldwide. Features of the CO poisoning with low carboxyhemoglobin (COHb) levels remain to be characterized. This study collected a total of 307 CO poisoning cases from Shanghai Public Security Bureau, an official organization that handles the most complicated and life-threatening cases across Shanghai municipality in China, and regrouped these cases into three categories: group 1, 10% < COHb% < 30% (n = 58); group 2, 30% ≤ COHb% < 50% (n = 79); group 3, COHb% ≥ 50% (n = 170). Epidemiological, demographic, and forensic aspects of the CO poisoning cases, particularly those with low COHb levels, were analyzed. Our results showed that group 2 and 3 were mostly observed in younger victims (≤ 30 years), while group 1 equally distributed to all age groups (p = 0.03). All the CO poisoning from group 2 and 3 occurred in enclosed spaces, whereas cases from group 1 died additionally in outdoor spaces (p = 0.01). 81.03% of group 1 cases died in fire circumstances, while only 45.57% from group 2 and 30.59% from group 3 were fire-related (p = 0.00). Accordingly, group 1 was mostly related with fire burns, while group 2 or 3 were largely associated with gas leakage (p = 0.00). A combination with alcohol, but not other psychotropic drugs, associated with significant higher levels of blood COHb% in fire-unrelated (p = 0.021) but not fire-related cases (p = 0.23). Five extremely low COHb% (< 30%)-related poisoning deaths were negative of any cardiopulmonary pathology and psychoactive substances. In conclusion, CO poisoning with low COHb% significantly associates with fire circumstances and outdoor spaces and has no age preference. Further diagnostic markers mandates to be identified in order to avoid disputes in cases of extremely low COHb%-related poisoning.
CHINA
Nature.com

Technology-based therapy-response and prognostic biomarkers in a prospective study of a de novo Parkinson’s disease cohort

Early noninvasive reliable biomarkers are among the major unmet needs in Parkinson’s disease (PD) to monitor therapy response and disease progression. Objective measures of motor performances could allow phenotyping of subtle, undetectable, early stage motor impairments of PD patients. This work aims at identifying prognostic biomarkers in newly diagnosed PD patients and quantifying therapy-response. Forty de novo PD patients underwent clinical and technology-based kinematic assessments performing motor tasks (MDS-UPDRS part III) to assess tremor, bradykinesia, gait, and postural stability (T0). A visit after 6 months (T1) and a clinical and kinematic assessment after 12 months (T2) where scheduled. A clinical follow-up was provided between 30 and 36 months after the diagnosis (T3). We performed an ANOVA for repeated measures to compare patients’ kinematic features at baseline and at T2 to assess therapy response. Pearson correlation test was run between baseline kinematic features and UPDRS III score variation between T0 and T3, to select candidate kinematic prognostic biomarkers. A multiple linear regression model was created to predict the long-term motor outcome using T0 kinematic measures. All motor tasks significantly improved after the dopamine replacement therapy. A significant correlation was found between UPDRS scores variation and some baseline bradykinesia (toe tapping amplitude decrement, p = 0.009) and gait features (velocity of arms and legs, sit-to-stand time, p = 0.007; p = 0.009; p = 0.01, respectively). A linear regression model including four baseline kinematic features could significantly predict the motor outcome (p = 0.000214). Technology-based objective measures represent possible early and reproducible therapy-response and prognostic biomarkers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A prospective pilot study of a novel alemtuzumab target concentration intervention strategy

Alemtuzumab is used as part of reduced-intensity and reduced-toxicity transplant conditioning regimens for nonmalignant diseases. Prior studies identified an ideal target concentration range of 0.15–0.6 mcg/mL at day 0. However, only 24% of patients fall within this window using standard intermediate dosing. We performed a pilot study of a novel target concentration intervention strategy to target day 0 alemtuzumab concentrations to 0.15–0.6 mcg/mL. Twelve patients received model-informed alemtuzumab dosing of 0.5–0.6 mcg/kg divided over days –14 to –12. Alemtuzumab concentrations were measured, and pharmacokinetic (PK) modeling was performed on day –5 to predict day 0 concentrations. If the day 0 alemtuzumab concentration was predicted to fall below 0.15 mcg/mL, simulations were performed to identify the individual “top-up” dose needed to achieve the target day 0 concentration window. Six (50%) patients achieved day 0 alemtuzumab concentrations between 0.15 and 0.6 mcg/mL (4 received a top-up dose). Five patients had day 0 concentrations above the target window (no top-up doses). One patient had a day 0 concentration below the target range in the presence of anti-alemtuzumab antibodies. A concentration intervention strategy approach to alemtuzumab treatment can successfully target a greater proportion of patients into the ideal therapeutic window. Additional dose-reduction studies are needed to further optimize the initial dosing and achieve target attainment in all patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel nairovirus associated with acute febrile illness in Hokkaido, Japan

The increasing burden of tick-borne orthonairovirus infections, such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, is becoming a global concern for public health. In the present study, we identify a novel orthonairovirus, designated Yezo virus (YEZV), from two patients showing acute febrile illness with thrombocytopenia and leukopenia after tick bite in Hokkaido, Japan, in 2019 and 2020, respectively. YEZV is phylogenetically grouped with Sulina virus detected in Ixodes ricinus ticks in Romania. YEZV infection has been confirmed in seven patients from 2014–2020, four of whom were co-infected with Borrelia spp. Antibodies to YEZV are found in wild deer and raccoons, and YEZV RNAs have been detected in ticks from Hokkaido. In this work, we demonstrate that YEZV is highly likely to be the causative pathogen of febrile illness, representing the first report of an endemic infection associated with an orthonairovirus potentially transmitted by ticks in Japan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Early postoperative urinary MCP-1 as a potential biomarker predicting acute rejection in living donor kidney transplantation: a prospective cohort study

We investigated the clinical relevance of urinary cytokines/chemokines reflecting intrarenal immunologic micromilieu as prognostic markers and the optimal measurement timing after living donor kidney transplantation (LDKT). This prospective cohort study included 77 LDKT patients who were followed for ≥ 5 years. Patients were divided into control (n = 42) or acute rejection (AR, n = 35) group. Early AR was defined as AR occurring within 3 months. Serum and urine cytokines/chemokines were measured serially as follows: intraoperative, 8/24/72 h, 1 week, 3 months, and 1 year after LDKT. Intrarenal total leukocytes, T cells, and B cells were analyzed with immunohistochemistry followed by tissueFAXS. Urinary MCP-1 and fractalkine were also analyzed in a validation cohort. Urinary MCP-1 after one week was higher in the AR group. Urinary MCP-1, fractalkine, TNF-α, RANTES, and IL-6 after one week were significantly higher in the early AR group. Intrarenal total leukocytes and T cells were elevated in the AR group compared with the control group. Urinary fractalkine, MCP-1, and IL-10 showed positive correlation with intrarenal leukocyte infiltration. Post-KT 1 week urinary MCP-1 showed predictive value in the validation cohort. One-week post-KT urinary MCP-1 may be used as a noninvasive diagnostic marker for predicting AR after LDKT.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of adult Philadelphia-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia using a FISH‐based algorithm distinguishes prognostic groups and outcomes

Philadelphia-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph-like ALL) is a high-risk subset of B-cell ALL that shares a similar gene expression profile with BCR-ABL1-positive ALL but lacks the BCR-ABL1 gene fusion [1, 2]. This subgroup was first described in children and has been associated with a poor prognosis in both children and adults [1,2,3], however, data regarding optimal management and the specific role of allogeneic transplantation (allo-HCT) in adults is limited [4, 5].
CANCER
Nature.com

A Replication stress biomarker is associated with response to gemcitabine versus combined gemcitabine and ATR inhibitor therapy in ovarian cancer

Alexandre André B. A. da Costa ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1631-01052 na1,. In a trial of patients with high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), addition of the ATR inhibitor berzosertib to gemcitabine improved progression free survival (PFS) compared to gemcitabine alone but biomarkers predictive of treatment are lacking. Here we report a candidate biomarker of response to gemcitabine versus combined gemcitabine and ATR inhibitor therapy in HGSOC ovarian cancer. Patients with replication stress (RS)-high tumors (n = 27), defined as harboring at least one genomic RS alteration related to loss of RB pathway regulation and/or oncogene-induced replication stress achieve significantly prolonged PFS (HR = 0.38, 90% CI, 0.17–0.86) on gemcitabine monotherapy compared to those with tumors without such alterations (defined as RS-low, n = 30). However, addition of berzosertib to gemcitabine benefits only patients with RS-low tumors (gemcitabine/berzosertib HR 0.34, 90% CI, 0.13–0.86) and not patients with RS-high tumors (HR 1.11, 90% CI, 0.47–2.62). Our findings support the notion that the exacerbation of RS by gemcitabine monotherapy is adequate for lethality in RS-high tumors. Conversely, for RS-low tumors addition of berzosertib-mediated ATR inhibition to gemcitabine is necessary for lethality to occur. Independent prospective validation of this biomarker is required.
CANCER
The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic background selection to reduce the mutation load after random mutagenesis

Random mutagenesis is a standard procedure to increase allelic variation in a crop species, especially in countries where the use of genetically modified crops is limited due to legal constraints. The chemical mutagen EMS is used in many species to induce random mutations throughout the genome with high mutation density. The major drawback for functional analysis is a high background mutation load in a single plant that must be eliminated by subsequent backcrossing, a time and resource-intensive activity. Here, we demonstrate that genomic background selection combined with marker-assisted selection is an efficient way to select individuals with reduced background mutations within a short period. We identified BC1 plants with a significantly higher share of the recurrent parent genome, thus saving one backcross generation. Furthermore, spring rapeseed as the recurrent parent in a backcrossing program could accelerate breeding by reducing the generation cycle. Our study depicts the potential for reducing the background mutation load while accelerating the generation cycle in EMS-induced winter oilseed rape populations by integrating genomic background selection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cerebral blood flow and cognitive outcome after pediatric stroke in the middle cerebral artery

Adaptive recovery of cerebral perfusion after pediatric arterial ischemic stroke (AIS) is sought to be crucial for sustainable rehabilitation of cognitive functions. We therefore examined cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the chronic stage after stroke and its association with cognitive outcome in patients after pediatric AIS. This cross-sectional study investigated CBF and cognitive functions in 14 patients (age 13.5 ± 4.4 years) after pediatric AIS in the middle cerebral artery (time since AIS was at least 2 years prior to assessment) when compared with 36 healthy controls (aged 13.8 ± 4.3 years). Cognitive functions were assessed with neuropsychological tests, CBF was measured with arterial spin labeled imaging in the anterior, middle, and posterior cerebral artery (ACA, MCA, PCA). Patients had significantly lower IQ scores and poorer cognitive functions compared to healthy controls (p < 0.026) but mean performance was within the normal range in all cognitive domains. Arterial spin labeled imaging revealed significantly lower CBF in the ipsilesional MCA and PCA in patients compared to healthy controls. Further, we found significantly higher interhemispheric perfusion imbalance in the MCA in patients compared to controls. Higher interhemispheric perfusion imbalance in the MCA was significantly associated with lower working memory performance. Our findings revealed that even years after a pediatric stroke in the MCA, reduced ipsilesional cerebral blood flow occurs in the MCA and PCA and that interhemispheric imbalance is associated with cognitive performance. Thus, our data suggest that cerebral hypoperfusion might underlie some of the variability observed in long-term outcome after pediatric stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Thermal transport and phase transitions of zirconia by on-the-fly machine-learned interatomic potentials

Machine-learned interatomic potentials enable realistic finite temperature calculations of complex materials properties with first-principles accuracy. It is not yet clear, however, how accurately they describe anharmonic properties, which are crucial for predicting the lattice thermal conductivity and phase transitions in solids and, thus, shape their technological applications. Here we employ a recently developed on-the-fly learning technique based on molecular dynamics and Bayesian inference in order to generate an interatomic potential capable to describe the thermodynamic properties of zirconia, an important transition metal oxide. This machine-learned potential accurately captures the temperature-induced phase transitions below the melting point. We further showcase the predictive power of the potential by calculating the heat transport on the basis of Green–Kubo theory, which allows to account for anharmonic effects to all orders. This study indicates that machine-learned potentials trained on the fly offer a routine solution for accurate and efficient simulations of the thermodynamic properties of a vast class of anharmonic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mathematical modeling based on RT-qPCR analysis of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater as a tool for epidemiology

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) emerges to scientific research and monitoring of wastewaters to predict the spread of the virus in the community. Our study investigated the COVID-19 disease in Bratislava, based on wastewater monitoring from September 2020 until March 2021. Samples were analyzed from two wastewater treatment plants of the city with reaching 0.6 million monitored inhabitants. Obtained results from the wastewater analysis suggest significant statistical dependence. High correlations between the number of viral particles in wastewater and the number of reported positive nasopharyngeal RT-qPCR tests of infected individuals with a time lag of 2 weeks/12 days (R2 = 83.78%/R2 = 52.65%) as well as with a reported number of death cases with a time lag of 4 weeks/27 days (R2 = 83.21%/R2 = 61.89%) was observed. The obtained results and subsequent mathematical modeling will serve in the future as an early warning system for the occurrence of a local site of infection and, at the same time, predict the load on the health system up to two weeks in advance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A nanounit strategy reverses immune suppression of exosomal PD-L1 and is associated with enhanced ferroptosis

In addition to increasing the expression of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), tumor cells can also secrete exosomal PD-L1 to suppress T cell activity. Emerging evidence has revealed that exosomal PD-L1 resists immune checkpoint blockade, and may contribute to resistance to therapy. In this scenario, suppressing the secretion of tumor-derived exosomes may aid therapy. Here, we develop an assembly of exosome inhibitor (GW4869) and ferroptosis inducer (Fe3+) via amphiphilic hyaluronic acid. Cooperation between the two active components in the constructed nanounit induces an anti-tumor immunoresponse to B16F10 melanoma cells and stimulates cytotoxic T lymphocytes and immunological memory. The nanounit enhances the response to PD-L1 checkpoint blockade and may represent a therapeutic strategy for enhancing the response to this therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction of a knock-in mouse model of acrodysostosis with gene therapy using a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKAR1A vector

Acrodysostosis is a rare skeletal dysplasia caused by loss-of-function mutations in the regulatory subunit of protein kinase A (PRKAR1A). In a knock-in mouse model (PRKAR1Awt/mut) expressing one copy of the recurrent R368X mutation, we tested the effects of a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKR1A (hPRKAR1A) vector intravenously administered at 4 weeks of age. Caudal vertebrae and tibial diaphyses contained 0.52 ± 0.7 and 0.13 ± 0.3 vector genome per cell (VGC), respectively, at 10 weeks of age and 0.22 ± 0.04 and 0.020 ± 0.04 at 16 weeks while renal cortex contained 0.57 ± 0.14 and 0.26 ± 0.05 VGC. Vector-mediated hPRKAR1A expression was found in growth plate chondrocytes, osteoclasts, osteoblasts, and kidney tubular cells. Chondrocyte architecture was restored in the growth plates. Body length, tail length, and body weight were improved in vector treated PRKAR1Awt/mut mice, not the bone length of their limbs. These results provide one of the few proofs for gene therapy efficacy in a mouse model of chondrodysplasia. In addition, the increased urinary cAMP of PRKAR1Awt/mut mice was corrected almost to normal. In conclusion, gene therapy with hPRKAR1A improved skeletal growth and kidney dysfunction, the hallmarks of acrodysostosis in R368X mutated mice and humans.
