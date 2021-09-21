POLICE REPORTS

On Sept. 16 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Lever Lane in reference to a theft of electricity complaint. Upon arriving and initiating an investigation a male, later identified as Jeffrey Carpenter, of Benton, fled on foot after giving deputies a false name. K-9 Conor and handler conducted a track and located the male hiding in a nearby field where he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Also present was another male with an outstanding arrest warrant who was taken into custody by a Benton Police officer assisting with the investigation. Deputies also spoke to a female present at the residence who was found to be in possession of marijuana. She was cited and released. A stolen vehicle was also located and recovered at this residence and was turned over to the originating agency. Deputies were assisted on scene by Benton Police Department and Calvert City Police Department.