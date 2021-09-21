CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Ernst pressing for Global War on Terror Memorial to get spot on National Mall

kjan.com
 9 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Republican Senator Joni Ernst says the proposed Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington, D.C. should be built in a place of prominence, near the iconic memorials on the National Mall honoring soldiers from Vietnam, Korea and World War II. “How could we put the memorial for our nation’s longest war anywhere else?” she asks. Ernst is urging senators to override a 2003 federal law that prevents new memorials from being built in an area of the National Mall known as The Reserve.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
West Virginia State
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Joe Manchin

Comments / 0

Community Policy