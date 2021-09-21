Ernst pressing for Global War on Terror Memorial to get spot on National Mall

(Radio Iowa) – Republican Senator Joni Ernst says the proposed Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington, D.C. should be built in a place of prominence, near the iconic memorials on the National Mall honoring soldiers from Vietnam, Korea and World War II. “How could we put the memorial for our nation’s longest war anywhere else?” she asks. Ernst is urging senators to override a 2003 federal law that prevents new memorials from being built in an area of the National Mall known as The Reserve.