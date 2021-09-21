CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky students invited to enter Environmental Health poster contest

By TRIBUNE-COURIER STAFF
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 10 days ago

The Department for Public Health invites all Kentuckians representing kindergarten through eighth grade to participate in the annual Environmental Health Poster Contest. The contest is open to public school, parochial, and home-schooled students and members of sponsoring organizations, such as scout troops and 4-H clubs, in this grade range. Young Kentuckians with an enthusiasm for environmental health and a passion for creative expression can submit their artwork through Oct. 4.

