Cancer

Mercy Health to host Childhood Cancer Awareness Service virtually on September 29

By TRIBUNE-COURIER STAFF
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital will recognize the observance by hosting a special pediatric cancer awareness service. The service will take place virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. and is free and open to public. To attend, email John Montville, Executive Director, Oncology at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital, for an invitation at JJMontville@mercy.com.

