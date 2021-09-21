Mercy Health to host Childhood Cancer Awareness Service virtually on September 29
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital will recognize the observance by hosting a special pediatric cancer awareness service. The service will take place virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. and is free and open to public. To attend, email John Montville, Executive Director, Oncology at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital, for an invitation at JJMontville@mercy.com.www.tribunecourier.com
