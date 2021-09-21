CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

SNHU announces Summer 2021 President's List

By TRIBUNE-COURIER STAFF
Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced students being named to the summer 2021 President’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.Local student named to the list is Barbara Henrich, of Benton.

