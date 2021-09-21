Hingham sisters Lilly and Sophie Reale starring on soccer pitch on opposite coasts
HINGHAM – Separated by 3,000 miles, Lilly Reale’s vast shadow has the range to reach out over her younger sister, Sophie. Lilly Reale’s sensational talent makes that a possibility and the former Hingham High soccer standout and U.S. Youth National Team member’s long list of accomplishments continues to grow as she starts as a freshman at center back this season for third-ranked UCLA.www.wickedlocal.com
