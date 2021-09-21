TIP 2022_2026 Public Notice

Public Notice The Chippewa-Eau Claire Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) announces the opportunity for public review of the Transportation Improvement Program for the Eau Claire Urbanized Area 2022-2026 (TIP). This document includes a listing of state- and federally-funded transportation projects currently programmed for the 5-year period and the prioritization of Surface Transportation Block Grant-Urban projects for the biennium. All projects must be consistent with the adopted Long Range Transportation Plan for the Chippewa-Eau Claire Metropolitan Planning Area 2020-2045. The TIP also satisfies the public participation requirements of the program of projects to transit grantees funded by the Federal Transit Administration. The TIP with a draft list of transportation projects programmed for the years 2022-2026 is available to be viewed on our West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission website: www.wcwrpc.org; or can be requested, and comments submitted, by email to Eric Anderson at eanderson@wcwrpc.org; by mail to WCWRPC, 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place, Mailbox #9, Eau Claire, WI 54703; or by calling 715.836.2918. The deadline for comments is Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The MPO Council is also soliciting comments on the Transportation Planning Work Program for the Eau Claire Urbanized Area 2022. The document can be viewed, and comments can be submitted as per the above information and with the same deadline. The MPO Council will be considering both of these documents for their approval at an open meeting scheduled for October 6, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Gillette Room, Banbury Place, Building #2, 800 Wisconsin Street, Eau Claire, WI. This notice is also intended to provide the public with the opportunity to request a public hearing on either or both if circumstances warrant. If information is needed in another language, contact 715.836.2918. Si se necesita informacion en otro idioma de contacto, 715.836.2918. Yog hais tias cov lus qhia uas yuav tsum tau nyob rau hauv lwm hom lus, hu rau, 715.836.2918. 9/21 LAC86839 WNAXLP.