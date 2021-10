The WIAA released the starting point of the Football RPI and the results unleashed the beast. The RPI is a measurement of teams production which include wins, losses, strength of schedule, strength of opponents schedules and more. It is an inexact science for sure but the freak out over the initial postings is likely due more to ignorance on how this system works than what the initial posting is.

