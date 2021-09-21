Ragsdale, Mary R. 1928-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Rose Ragsdale, 93, of St. Joseph, was called to heaven Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Gentry County, Missouri, then moved to King City, Missouri, with her family where she graduated from High School in 1946 she then attended Gard's Business College in St. Joseph. Mrs. Ragsdale had been an Executive Secretary for Westab - Mead Products in St. Joseph for 36 years, retiring from there in 1991. She later worked part time for 15 years as a secretary for the McCarthy Baptist Church. She was a member of the Patee Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She married Joseph G. Ragsdale on Sept. 25, 1949, and they lived most of their lives in St. Joseph until he passed away Sept. 22, 1997.