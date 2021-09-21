Gin Cocktails Made Easy: Try These 4 Tanqueray Recipes
Autumn is upon us. The leaves are turning, the weather is cooling, and you’re getting your favorite cozy wear out of storage. The hot summer days giving way to Netflix-and-chill weather is a perfect opportunity to put more of an aromatic note in your drinks. Autumn ingredients like apples, baking spices of cinnamon and nutmeg, rosemary, and other fresh herbs are a great way to spice up your cocktails and add a depth of flavor that pairs well with the sweater weather.vinepair.com
Comments / 0