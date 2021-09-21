13160 36th Avenue CASE No. 2021-CV-43

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CHIPPEWA COUNTY, CIRCUIT COURT CASE No. 2021-CV-43 THOMAS M. MCHUGH and ALICE M. MCHUGH 3350 Riley Street Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701, Plaintiffs, VS. ROBERT W LOOMIS, JR.; 13160 36th Avenue Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729, CHIPPEWA VALLEY SEALCOAT, LLC 13160 36th Avenue Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729 STAR SEAL OF MINNESOTA, NC. c/o William M. Topka 14985 Glazier Avenue, Suite 525 Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124 and WISCONSIN DEPARTMRNT OF REVENUE 2135 Rimrock Road Madison, Wisconsin 53708, Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PLEASE TAKE. NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on April 27, 2021 in the amount of $125,168.32, which amount is subject to added expenses and interest, the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, if the Plaintiff is not the successful bidder, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the Sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier's check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier's check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court's confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the Plaintiff. The property is sold 'as is' and subject to all liens -and-encumbrances. PLACE: In the lobby of the Sheriff's Department in Chippewa Falls, 32 E. Spruce Street. DESCRIPTION: Lot :17, Block 3, Horgen's Addition to the Town of Hallie, now Village of Lake Hallie, Chippewa County, Wisconsin - Section 19, Township 28N, Range 8W. (Parcel ID 22808-1923-64110317) PROPERTY ADDRESS: 13160 36th Avenue, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin DATED: September 1st, 2021. /s/ James L. Kowalczyk James L. Kowalczyk Chippewa County Sheriff Robert A. Ferg of Ferg & Sinclair, Ltd. Attorney for Plaintiff 411 North Bridge Street, Suite 201 Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729 715-723-4443 Ferg & Sinclair, LTD is a law firm/debt collector representing a creditor in the collection in a debt that you one to said creditor. We are attempting to collect such debt and any information obtained from you will be used for that purpose. 9/21 9/28 10/5 10/12 10/19 10/26 LAC86810 WNAXLP.