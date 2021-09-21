CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Seizes $2.7 Billion Afghan Heroin Haul Amid Kabul Takeover Chaos

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAHMEDABAD (Reuters) - Indian officials said on Tuesday they had seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated 200 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) amid the chaos following last month's takeover of the country by the Taliban. Afghanistan is the world's biggest illicit opiate supplier https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profits-poppy-afghanistans-illegal-drug-trade-boon-taliban-2021-08-16, but...

www.usnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Kabul#Iran#Smuggling#Ahmedabad#Reuters#Indian#The Islamist Taliban#Afghan
