India Seizes $2.7 Billion Afghan Heroin Haul Amid Kabul Takeover Chaos

India’s top anti-smuggling agency claims to have impounded two containers carrying nearly three tonnes of Afghan heroin with a street value of around £2bn, in what would be one of the world’s largest ever drug seizures.The bust was made at Mundra Port in the western state of Gujarat on 15 September by agents from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), according to multiple media reports citing anonymous sources from the agency.Officials suspect the consignment came from Afghanistan via the Bandar Abbas port in Iran, and acted following a tip-off about a company based in the southern Indian state of Andhra...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO