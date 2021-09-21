India Seizes $2.7 Billion Afghan Heroin Haul Amid Kabul Takeover Chaos
AHMEDABAD (Reuters) - Indian officials said on Tuesday they had seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated 200 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) amid the chaos following last month's takeover of the country by the Taliban. Afghanistan is the world's biggest illicit opiate supplier https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profits-poppy-afghanistans-illegal-drug-trade-boon-taliban-2021-08-16, but...www.usnews.com
