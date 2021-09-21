Will Kim Hee Ae, Park Jae Joon And Han So Hee Reunite For The World Of The Married Season 2? Here's Everything We Know So Far

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The idea of a Sonic the Hedgehog movie once seemed impossible. That's not to say the universally popular video game franchise isn't adaptable to film, but rather that movies based on video games have, in general, never really been that good. And if we go back to 1993, when Super Mario Bros. hit theaters, a movie based on Sonic's Nintendo rival if you will, the chances of Sonic following suit seemed slim at best. But the future is now, and a Sonic movie has already been and gone, like the titular blue hedgehog himself, breaking the sound barrier along a deserted highway.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO