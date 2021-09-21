CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Kim Hee Ae, Park Jae Joon And Han So Hee Reunite For The World Of The Married Season 2? Here's Everything We Know So Far

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. The World Of The Married hit the entertainment industry by storm with its interesting yet thrill-filled storyline. The popular 2020 South Korean television series, which was based on BBC One’s drama series Doctor Foster, was named the highest-rated drama in the history of South Korean television. Became of its undeniable success many are wondering if The World Of The Married Season 2 is happening.

Park Shin Hye Net Worth 2021: Choi Tae Joon's Girlfriend Richer Than Song Hye Kyo, IU, Suzy Bae, Son Ye Jin, Han So Hee, Jun Ji Hyun And Kim Tae Hee?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Park Shin Hye is one of the most respected actresses of her generation. The 31-year-old South Korean singer-actress became a household name after she appeared on various television drama series such as Tree of Heaven in 2006, and Stairway to Heaven in 2003.
WORLD
Will Suzy Bae And Lee Seung Gi Reunite For Vagabond Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Suzy Bae and Lee Seung Gi treated fans with action-packed and romantic scenes in the 2019 television series Vagabond. The K-drama saw worldwide success as it garnered high viewership ratings during its run on SBS TV. Due to its undeniable popularity, some fans are wondering if Vagabond Season 2 is still happening.
WORLD
Kim Seon Ho Shock: Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Actor Beats Jo Jung Suk, Shin Min Ah, Kim So Yeon, Jeon Mi Do, Song Kang, Han So Hee Again

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha lead stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah have proven, once again, that they are two of the hottest K-drama stars at present. On Monday, Sept. 20, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors.
WORLD
Is Netflix Preparing For Squid Game Season 2? Here's What We Know So Far

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. The Netflix Original Korean Drama Squid Game is currently the talk of the town and has been on top of trending lists for days now since its release on September 17, 2021. As soon as it was up for streaming on the huge platform, Squid Game became one of the most popular content, debuting at the No.1 spot in South Korea and No.2 worldwide.
RETAIL
Person
Choi Tae Joon
Person
Son Ye Jin
Person
Song Kang
Kim Soo Hyun Net Worth 2021: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Star Richer Than Lee Min Ho, Song Joong Ki, Hyun Bin, Song Kang, Lee Seung Gi, Gong Yoo And Kim Seon Ho?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Kim Soo Hyun, without a doubt, is one of the most popular and successful K-drama stars in the history of South Korean entertainment. Not only is he known for being one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, as Soo Hyun also earned prestigious awards such as four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award.
WORLD
Tale Of The Nine Tailed Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Episode Count & Where To Watch Online: Lee Dong Wook And Kim Bum Are In, Jo Bo Ah Is Out

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. There is no denying that Tale of the Nine Tailed was a hit South Korean television drama released amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While most people are stuck at home to avoid the perils brought by the global health crisis, tvN offered a fantasy drama that got several viewers hooked from beginning to end. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Tale of the Nine Tailed Season 2 is rumored to happen.
TV & VIDEOS
Everything we know so far about Michelle Young’s season

Bachelor in Paradise is winding down and Bachelor Nation is getting ready for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette. This is the first time in the franchise’s history that two seasons of The Bachelorette will air in one year. Both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young from Matt James’s season of...
CELEBRITIES
Is Shrek 5 A Reboot Or Sequel? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Speculations of a fifth Shrek film have been around since the release of the last flick, Shrek Forever After, in 2010. Eleven years later, fans of the franchise still hold high hopes that Shrek 5 is happening. Currently, there have been rumors that Shrek 5 is in the last leg...
MOVIES
Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim, And Lee Hee Joon’s Upcoming Mystery Drama Confirms Premiere Date

OCN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Chimera” (literal title) is gearing up to premiere this October!. In “Chimera,” which was previously known under the working title “Chemistry,” a present-day case is found to be related to an explosion and series of murders in 1984 known as the Chimera Incident. The story follows the main characters as they track down the criminal and uncover the secrets between the two cases. “Chimera” is helmed by director Kim Do Hoon, who previously led “The Moon Embracing the Sun,” with a script by Lee Jin Mae, who has written “Ex-Girlfriend Club.” Recently, the drama announced that it will be premiering on October 30.
WORLD
Everything We Know About r.e.m. Beauty So Far

Ariana Grande's signature glam is instantly recognizable: Her staple high ponytail, winged liner and soft, archless brows. It feels obvious that she would launch her own beauty brand, especially after influencing so many to replicate her look. We're anxiously waiting to get our hands on r.e.m. Beauty, but in the meantime here's everything we know so far:
MAKEUP
Will There Be Another Sonic Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The idea of a Sonic the Hedgehog movie once seemed impossible. That's not to say the universally popular video game franchise isn't adaptable to film, but rather that movies based on video games have, in general, never really been that good. And if we go back to 1993, when Super Mario Bros. hit theaters, a movie based on Sonic's Nintendo rival if you will, the chances of Sonic following suit seemed slim at best. But the future is now, and a Sonic movie has already been and gone, like the titular blue hedgehog himself, breaking the sound barrier along a deserted highway.
MOVIES
XXL Mag

Here’s Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj’s New Album So Far

Is Nicki Minaj season upon us? Three years and counting have elapsed since the multiplatinum-selling rapper blessed her fans with a full project of new material. This past May saw the rerelease of her 2009 breakthrough mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, which featured three new tracks, most notably “Seeing Green” by the YMCMB holy trinity of herself, Drake and their OG Lil Wayne. Yes, it served its purpose of holding fans over and shedding light on her legacy, but fans need more than a sample-sized portion of new Nicki, right?
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Is A Squid Game Spinoff In The Works? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Squid Game just broke records on Netflix and across the world!. Just days after it premiered on the streaming platform, Squid Game became Netflix’s biggest hit. If you’ve already finished watching Squid Game, you’re either satisfied with the major twist in Episode 9 or it probably left you wanting more.
TV SERIES
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES

