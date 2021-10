BOONE — After a long 18 months, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has decided that their 72nd Annual Meeting and Fundraiser will be a night off in the park. Night at the Park will be held at Valle Crucis Park on Oct. 12 with the aim to celebrate the business community’s achievements in the year leading up to it. The event will be presented by First Horizon Bank with additional event support from Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Peak Group Insurance and Spangler Restoration.

