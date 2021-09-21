Second dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says
(NEW YORK) -- A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.ktbb.com
