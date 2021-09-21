Autopsy on remains believed to be of Gabby Petito set for today; FBI clears scene where found

An autopsy on remains found Sunday in Wyoming believed to be of Gabby Petito will be performed this morning.

The FBI says once the autopsy is completed, they will know how Petito died and can move forward with their investigation.

As the sun set on Wyoming on Monday, law enforcement cleared the scene where the remains were found.

In new video, you can see where it looks like a forensic team marked certain areas with paint and a pink ribbon. In addition, a makeshift memorial showing a cross was made out of rocks inside the Spread Creek campsite where the remains were found.

The FBI evidence response team left the area that was closed off with large trucks.

