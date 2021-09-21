CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Autopsy on remains believed to be of Gabby Petito set for today; FBI clears scene where found

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTCn6_0c2ywM4800

An autopsy on remains found Sunday in Wyoming believed to be of Gabby Petito will be performed this morning.

The FBI says once the autopsy is completed, they will know how Petito died and can move forward with their investigation.

As the sun set on Wyoming on Monday, law enforcement cleared the scene where the remains were found.

LIVE BLOG: Updates from the Gabby Petito case

In new video, you can see where it looks like a forensic team marked certain areas with paint and a pink ribbon. In addition, a makeshift memorial showing a cross was made out of rocks inside the Spread Creek campsite where the remains were found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bZS4_0c2ywM4800 Map of the road trip taken by Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

The FBI evidence response team left the area that was closed off with large trucks.

MORE:

BREAKING: Investigators say body consistent with the description of Gabby Petito has been found
The Gabby Petito case: What we know so far
Who is Brian Laundrie? A look at Gabby Petitio's fiancé and person of interest in her case
LIVE Blog: Notes and updates on the case of missing Blue Point native Gabby Petito

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
eastidahonews.com

Unsealed search warrant reveals new information in Utah couple’s murder

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A newly unsealed search warrant filed by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in the murder investigation of a Moab couple reveals more details about the crime scene. The warrant was served on Aug. 19 after investigators were dispatched to a campsite used by victims...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Blue Point
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KGO

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy