NBC’s new ‘Ordinary Joe’ follows three ‘what if’ life scenarios

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most college graduates, Joe Kimbreau has some choices to make about the rest of his life. Unlike most college graduates, he’s getting the chance to live out his options. In NBC’s “Ordinary Joe,” which premiered Monday, the man in question sees three different versions of his life play out....

