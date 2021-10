The televised version of Diana: The Musical, which is coming to Broadway this fall, lands first at Netflix. Jeanna De Waal stars as the People’s Princess as she copes with cold royals and a husband in love with another woman. Diana has been an object of public fascination for decades, and that’s only intensified since her death in 1997. A filmed version of the stage production will start streaming before the musical opens in December at the Longacre Theater. Directed by Christopher Ashley, who won the Tony for Come From Away, Diana is choreographed by Kelly Devine (Come From Away).

