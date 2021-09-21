CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® Opens in Kapolei

Cover picture for the articleUBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. September 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // KAPOLEI, HAWAII - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Kapolei at 590 Farrington Hwy Suite 22 in Kapolei Market Place. The store offers professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones - and everything in between.

