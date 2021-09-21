Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® Opens in Kapolei

NORWOOD (CBS) – Pulling up to Norwood Gulf, it’s easy to see business is booming. Customers’ cars are parked all over, and this auto repair shop sees no break in sight. “It’s crazy. The phone goes off nonstop. It’s good for us! We like it. But for everyone else – it’s not good,” said William Ajjouri. What’s not good is that ongoing worldwide microchip shortage and the trickle down impacts of the pandemic majorly driving up the cost of new and used cars. According to recent Kelley Blue Book research, 80 percent of new car shoppers say they plan to wait it out...

