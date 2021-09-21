CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HCHS students selected for state student advisory board

By Now Habersham
nowhabersham.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState School Superintendent Richard Woods has announced the selection of students from a pool of more than 1000 applicants to serve on the 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council, and two of the students are seniors at Habersham Central High School. Juan Borge Osorio and Molly Butler are among the 66 high...

nowhabersham.com

