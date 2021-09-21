Elliot Bachrach
For most of the world, Sept. 8, 2021 was not significant in any way. For the University of Wisconsin's population of roughly 4,000 Jewish students and faculty, it was a day where they had to choose between spirituality and school. This year, Wisconsin's first day of class — a day that appeared to be insignificant to the university's administration — happened to fall on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and one of the holiest days of the Hebrew calendar.
