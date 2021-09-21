Tyler Anderson racks up seven K’s over seven innings for Mariners in 4-2 win over Athletics
Seattle Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson struck out seven batters and gave up just one run over seven innings in the Seattle Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in five, including a grand slam, as the Houston Astros blanked the Los Angeles Angels, 10-0. Framber Valdez pitched seven scoreless innings in the victory. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.pro.elisportsnetwork.com
Comments / 0