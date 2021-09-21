CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Anderson racks up seven K’s over seven innings for Mariners in 4-2 win over Athletics

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners pitcher Tyler Anderson struck out seven batters and gave up just one run over seven innings in the Seattle Mariners’ 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in five, including a grand slam, as the Houston Astros blanked the Los Angeles Angels, 10-0. Framber Valdez pitched seven scoreless innings in the victory. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.

