COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO