When it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys would be losing starting right tackle La’el Collins for five games it was cause for concern. All you had to do was look back at the 2020 season for the Cowboys and see that Terence Steele was a turnstile for defensive ends through the first part of the year and consistently needed help blocking pass rushers. But toward the end of last season Steele started to find his footing as a pass blocker. This offseason, head coach Mike McCarthy praised Steele for his development, and after his performance against Joey Bosa last week, it was well-deserved.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO