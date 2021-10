EA has unveiled the FIFA 22 soundtrack as gamers await the new title’s release. On Monday, EA showed off the complete tracklist for the FIFA game, as well as a separate one for VOLTA mode. Between the two soundtracks, there are 122 songs for the game, making it FIFA’s biggest soundtrack yet. Various playlists are now available to listen to all songs. Among the artists are Sam Fender, The Chemical Brothers, Denzel Curry, Lorde, Run The Jewels, Sia, and many more.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO