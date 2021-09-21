CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: What is Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum's ceiling for 2021-22?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIAki_0c2ykbgP00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What is the ceiling for rising Boston Celtics All-Star small forward Jayson Tatum in the looming 2021-22 NBA season? The St. Louis native has been hard at work on his game and body this offseason, sparking discussion with photos of his ripped physique making the rounds on social media while rumbles of him focusing on getting to the rim grow louder.

With the latter a key element of his game Tatum has yet to truly unlock and the former an important component of being able to bang in the trees, there have been some promising developments regarding the growth of the Duke product’s game.

But just how far could a stronger Tatum unafraid of contact carry the Celtics this season? What do they need from him to be a true contender? A panel of analysts on a recent episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” got into precisely this debate.

Watch the video embedded above to see what they had to say about the rising Boston forward as we wait out the depths of the 2021 NBA doldrums.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Predicting the C’s opening night starting lineup

This Past offseason saw the Boston Celtics become more aggressive than in years past. Brad Stevens, the new President of Basketball Operations, quickly went to work in reshaping this roster. With all the new additions, it has Celtics fans questioning how new head coach, Ime Udoka, will go about filling out his starting lineup?
NBA
USA Today

On this day: former Boston Celtics forward Sly Williams signed

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise signed power forward Sylvester Williams as an unrestricted free agent. A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Sly — as he was often called — played for the University of Rhode Island Rams collegiately, where he would win consensus second team All-American honors.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What should we expect from the Boston Celtics next season?

What should the Boston Celtics expect from their roster in training camp and the coming season after shaking up the team considerably in the 2021 NBA offseason? Is this team a contender? A pretender? Could they be in danger of not making the postseason? And who on their now full, 20-man offseason roster will still be there when the regular season begins?
NBA
CBS Boston

Jayson Tatum Confirms He’s Vaccinated & Other COVID Topics From Celtics Media Day

BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 was an unavoidable topic at Celtics media day on Monday. It was at the forefront when it was revealed that new head coach Ime Udoka was not present as he finishes up his 10-day isolation following his breakthrough case. Udoka, who was vaccinated, will be back for the start of training camp on Tuesday. But he spent his first media day as Celtics head coach chatting with reporters via Zoom. “I’m feeling normal, as normal as I can I guess. I have been asymptomatic for the most part, other than a slight headache 10 days ago that I...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Forward#Espn#Celtics Wire
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder’s path to becoming Sixth Man of the Year

Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schröder, NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, Eastern Conference. During 2021 free agency, we saw the Boston Celtics make one of the biggest steals in recent memory. Just a year ago, Dennis Schroder was pondering a four-year, $86 million dollar contract from the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Predicting Marcus Smart’s 2021-22 statline

One of the most significant moves made by the Boston Celtics this offseason was trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford. That move kick-started the C’s entire offseason and put them on a course for an improved defense and new offense. Brad Stevens struck...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Best and worst-case scenarios for the 2021-22 season

Looking at the best and worst-case scenarios for the Boston Celtics in 2021-22. The 2021-22 NBA season is almost here, which means every team is looking to pick up where they left off the season before. For some, that means another run at the NBA championship. For others, that means continuing to rebuild or begin a new era. The Boston Celtics are in a unique situation where they could find themselves in both positions.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics Rumors: Boston A Good Fit For John Wall? Celtics 2021-22 NBA Season Projections

Boston Celtics rumors continue to buzz with NBA Training Camp and the 2021-22 NBA season right around the corner. NBA Free Agency rumors are swirling centering around John Wall and the Celtics. NBA insider David Aldridge thinks John Wall could be a good fit on the Celtics alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Celtics Today host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Celtics news and rumors. For the best Celtics news, Celtics rumors, Celtics Free Agency buzz and Celtics breaking news, SUBSCRIBE to Celtics Today: http://www.youtube.com/celticstv?sub_... Celtics news is also on tap for today’s show. ESPN put together it’s 2021-22 NBA season projections.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Ranking each newcomer’s potential impact

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Boston Celtics sport one of the most formidable benches in the association. That’s because there’s a slew of new faces joining the ranks to rep the green in Ime Udoka’s first season as head coach and Brad Stevens’ debut as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics.
NBA
NBA

Boston Celtics Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed guards Ryan Arcidiacono, Garrison Mathews, and Theo Pinson, and forward Juwan Morgan, finalizing the team’s 20-player roster that includes nine returning players, three NBA All-Stars, and one first-year player. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy