WATCH: What is Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum's ceiling for 2021-22?

What is the ceiling for rising Boston Celtics All-Star small forward Jayson Tatum in the looming 2021-22 NBA season? The St. Louis native has been hard at work on his game and body this offseason, sparking discussion with photos of his ripped physique making the rounds on social media while rumbles of him focusing on getting to the rim grow louder.

With the latter a key element of his game Tatum has yet to truly unlock and the former an important component of being able to bang in the trees, there have been some promising developments regarding the growth of the Duke product’s game.

But just how far could a stronger Tatum unafraid of contact carry the Celtics this season? What do they need from him to be a true contender? A panel of analysts on a recent episode of ESPN’s “The Jump” got into precisely this debate.

Watch the video embedded above to see what they had to say about the rising Boston forward as we wait out the depths of the 2021 NBA doldrums.

