CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Insurrectionists are not victims

By Neil Schwartz, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Sun
 9 days ago

I was watching an interview of one of the participants in Saturday’s rally at the Capitol and, when asked what she was protesting, she said the treatment of those who are being held by the government for their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection. And then she made the following...

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Jews Fighting In The German Army

The attempt of the Jew to show his patriotism to the ruling gentile is an old phenomenon, with Jews like Josephus fighting for the very nation that destroyed his homeland, to modern times, where Jews were often found on both sides of the conflict, fighting for their respective “homelands.” Perhaps the most intriguing and absurd scenario, at least in retrospect, is the tens of thousands of German Jews who fought for their county and the many of whom gave their life for it.
POLITICS
NBC Miami

Watch Live: Crowd Rallies Near Capitol in DC to Support Insurrectionists

Scores of demonstrators converged near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to show their support for Jan. 6 defendants as thousands of law enforcement officers patrolled the area, vowing not to take any chances. A handful of counterprotesters arrived as the Justice for J6 rally was beginning but vocal...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Everything we know about the ‘Justice for J6’ rally in support of alleged Capitol insurrectionists

Six-and-a-half months after the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, Washington DC is on alert for another threat to the seat of Congress: the so-called “Justice for J6” rally, an event ostensibly advocating for better treatment for the more than 600 people arrested over their alleged involvement in the 6 January insurrection.Scheduled for this Saturday, 18 September, the rally is being treated as a potentially serious threat. According to the Department of Homeland Security, some 700 people are expected to attend, though how many will actually show up for the scheduled noon start time remains unclear.The rally’s...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre

Ukraine on Wednesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre, one of the most infamous mass slaughters of World War II.Babi Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid flowers at the monument the the victims of the massacre on Wednesday.“Babi Yar. Two short words that sounds like two short gun shots, but carry long and horrid memories for several generations....
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ex-secretary of Nazi camp commander goes on trial in Germany

A 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is going on trial Thursday in Germany on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Prosecutors argue that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function more than 75 years ago.The state court in Itzehoe in northern Germany said in a statement that the suspect allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concentration Camps#Protest Riot#Insurrectionists#Nazis#Jews#The Holocaust Museum#The Signal Corp#Allied
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Afghan Refugee Arrested

An Idaho man who is a convicted rapist was arrested by authorities while trying to reenter our country from Afghanistan. The Afghan refugee lived in Idaho, where he was convicted of rape in Ada County in 2010, reports the Washington Times. Ghader Heydari served time in Idaho before being released...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Only surviving member of ISIS terror cell that slaughtered 130 in 2015 Paris atrocity tells court the attack was 'nothing personal'

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago has said the attack was 'nothing personal' as he appeared in court over the massacre. Salah Abdeslam, one of ten jihadists who attacked bars and restaurants in the French capital in November 2015, said it was retaliation for France bombing ISIS in Syria.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Protests
TIME

The Overlooked American Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

More than 75 years after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, roughly 136,000 people are living with the memories—and effects—of the disasters. In the U.S., specifically, there are believed to be just under 1,000 survivors. Many of these men and women ended up in Hiroshima and Nagasaki as children or young adults on those fateful days because they were visiting extended family, or had been sent to study in the country during a time of rising anti-Asian sentiments in the U.S. (It was not uncommon for families of Japanese descent in America to send their children to Japanese schools for a few years so that they would have the option to work in the country as adults.)
POLITICS
Las Vegas Sun

The roots of French pique

It’s hardly surprising that France would be furious over losing a multibillion-dollar arms deal with Australia, all the more so because it believes it was blindsided as Canberra, Washington and London secretly worked to get a different deal for themselves. But recalling ambassadors, as France did from Washington and Canberra,...
WORLD
The Independent

#Arab_lives_matter sparks calls for more policing in Israel

Arab citizens of Israel are seeking to raise awareness about the spiraling rate of violent crime in their communities under the hashtag “Arab lives matter,” but unlike a similar campaign in the United States they are calling for more policing, not less.The Arab minority, which makes up around 20% of Israel's population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years, with a rate in killings that far exceeds its share of the population and is driven by criminal gangs and family disputes. Activists say Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Arabs Israeli officials have...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Nazi War Crimes Suspect, 96, Caught After Fleeing Trial

BERLIN (Reuters) -A 96-year-old German woman was caught hours after failing to turn up for her trial on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy