Splice, the platform for rights-cleared sounds and beats, has established its first Global Music Council, a strategic advisory board of artist entrepreneurs, activists and experts in major music territories. According to the announcement, the advisors were hand-picked to provide diverse perspectives, and an artist’s lens, on expanding access to Splice’s music creation platform around the world. Splice’s Global Music Council will be chaired by Caron Veazey, founder and CEO of Something in Common, co-founder and vice chair of the Black Music Action Coalition and former manager of Pharrell Williams. In this inaugural role, Veazey and fellow council members will help Splice identify trends...

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO