ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The eviction system, which saw a dramatic drop in cases before a federal eviction moratorium expired, is back in action. Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the nationwide eviction moratorium was lifted at the end of August but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away. Nearly 3.7 million people in the U.S. as of Aug. 30 said they face eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO