Portland, OR. Receiving the keys to a home you helped build is a dream come true for families who participate in the Habitat for Humanity program. The ‘Hard Hat & Black Tie’ virtual benefit on September 17th raised over $405,000 to further the mission of the nonprofit. Habitat for Humanity’s mission is “to work alongside families to instill the core values of self-reliance, stability, and strength. With the help of our local community and through sweat equity, families can have a safe and comfortable place to call home.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO