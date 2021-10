Major spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lie ahead. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has finally arrived, and it not only brought a new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also revealed more about a group fans have known for years. I’m, of course, speaking about the Ten Rings organization, which was first introduced in 2008’s Iron Man. However, this time around, viewers learned the history of the group and its true leader, the enigmatic Wenwu (a.k.a. Shang-Chi’s dad). By the end of the film, the ancient group was left in an interesting position, and it could lead to them popping up in some future MCU projects.

