It takes effort to promote diversity and inclusion

By Puck 77
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to experts at the Satellite 2021 conference, recruiting and keeping a diverse workforce takes time and effort, but it can help businesses prosper. Debra Facktor, who works as the head in charge of the Space Systems for the Airbus US Space and Defense Corporation, believes that diverse teams perform better. “It’s simply a fact. Their stock is worth more. Their profits are higher. She went on to say, “It points to the teamwork and innovation which comes from introducing different voices and views to problem-solving.”

