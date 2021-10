After averting answering a question regarding BTC’s price against the dollar, Palihapitiya said the cryptocurrency has already replaced gold. The argument claiming that bitcoin is or will someday be better and more utilized than gold has received further support from the CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya. In a recent interview, he asserted that BTC has already replaced the precious metal, and its market cap will soon readjust to show it.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO