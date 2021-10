The Seattle Seahawks lost a football game, giving them a 1-1 record after two weeks of play. As excruciating as their overtime collapse against the Titans was on many levels, some folks have gotten carried away fretting about what it means for the rest of this season. If you hadn’t seen the games and only read fan reactions on Twitter you’d think this team was somehow 0-4 already, Bobby Wagner had a serious knee injury and that Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson had come to blows on the sideline over just how established the run needs to be.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO