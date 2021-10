Grab a raincoat and secure any lawn furniture or items in the yard, a fall storm is heading for Juneau. According to Nicole Ferrin, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Juneau office, residents can expect a wet and windy ride, thanks to a low-pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska. Temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-40s, so snow isn’t part of the forecast.

20 HOURS AGO