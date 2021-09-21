CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business Administration On Site with Resources for Businesses Impacted by tornado

gloucestercountynj.gov
 10 days ago

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has established locations in Gloucester County to make resources available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida/Gloucester County Tornado. Disaster recovery resources include Federal, State and Local financial assistance, including the Gloucester County Small Business Revolving Loan Fund which provides low-interest loans of up to $35,000.

www.gloucestercountynj.gov

