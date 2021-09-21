Woman to be sentenced Friday on child porn charges
Sentencing is scheduled for this Friday for a White Lake Township woman on charges of distributing child pornography and using a computer to do so. Courtney Cline, also known as Courtney Knapp, will be sentenced by Judge Kwame Rowe of Oakland County Circuit Court for three counts each of distributing/promoting child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. She pleaded no contest to the charges in August.www.theoaklandpress.com
Comments / 4