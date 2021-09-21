Central-Current Conditions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on...
Award-winning musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will share the stage for the first time ever at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime performance, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday. "This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration," PepsiCo's...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her attorney successfully drove her father from the conservatorship that has run the singer’s life and controlled her money, but they say they are not done scrutinizing him and the actions he took over the past 13 years. After a Los Angeles Superior...
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A police officer was jailed for life on Thursday for abducting marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home then raping and murdering her in a case that shocked Britain and stirred protests over violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a...
PARIS (AP) — French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted Thursday and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid, will appeal the ruling, his lawyer said. The court said Sarkozy would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. on Thursday settled her lawsuit over the streaming release of “Black Widow,” bringing a swift end to what had begun as the first major fight between a studio and star over recent changes in rollout plans for films. Johansson...
(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruled against putting a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on the floor Thursday night, according to a leadership aide, after progressives rebelled, potentially delaying consideration until Democrats strike an agreement on separate, much larger social safety net and climate legislation. Pelosi's decision came after hours...
Justice Samuel Alito pushed back Thursday against criticism, including some from colleagues, that recent Supreme Court actions in major cases have been done hastily and in the shadows. “A dangerous cabal” improperly deciding important matters — hardly, he said. Alito, in remarks at the University of Notre Dame, took aim...
Comments / 0