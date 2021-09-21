CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming Soon: A New Book About How the COVID-19 Pandemic Not Only Saved A Business, But Propelled It To Success and Abundance

 9 days ago

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- People often feel like the gap between the successful ones and everyone else is too big to conquer. Having been in that "everyone else" category, Dr. Chris Boman says the only difference between the two comes down to one's perspective. When "everyone else" worries over a situation, the successful see an opportunity. When "everyone else" quits, the successful are just getting started. While the unhappy wait for their chance to come, the elite are busy hustling to guarantee their life changing moment.

