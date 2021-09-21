CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud Migration Plans Surge Despite Security Concerns

By Equinix, Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 9 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, has found there has been a significant year-on-year leap in companies planning to move business-critical applications to the cloud, despite cybersecurity concerns. The need to remain competitive and cater to increased user demands...

Itproportal

Five common cloud migration risks and mitigation

Many businesses are now starting to use cloud computing because it provides them a far more flexible and dependable IT infrastructure that is primarily intended to simplify business operations. Simplifying and streamlining business operations helps companies to sell and expand quickly. However, bringing a business into the cloud is easier...
TECHNOLOGY
GreenwichTime

Why CEOs Should Absolutely Concern Themselves With Cloud Security

When you think of cybersecurity, you probably think of your IT team or highly specialized Infosec professionals, not yourself as a CEO. However, the reality today is that cybersecurity absolutely has to be front and center for C-level execs, and that failure to make it your issue brings substantial risk to your organization. To set your company up for success, it’s best to take the attitude of “full personal responsibility” for your cloud security setup and operation.
TECHNOLOGY
securityintelligence.com

Cloud Security: Report Finds 68% of Malware Delivered From Cloud Apps

Cloud apps are now the most common way digital attackers distribute malware. In the second quarter of 2021, researchers found that 68% of malware downloads originated from cloud apps, reported ZDNet. In order to keep your cloud security up, it’s important to know where problems might come from. Specifically, cloud-based misconfigurations could often be a contributing factor. Read on to learn what types of apps factored into these attacks.
COMPUTERS
healthitsecurity.com

Public Cloud Adoption Rises, But Health Security Concerns Remain

- Organizations that host all their applications in the public cloud are less likely to experience a data breach or ransomware attack, according to a new report conducted by market research firm Vanson Bourne on behalf of Barracuda Networks. However, there are still health security concerns with the move to public cloud.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Infrastructure Security#Public Cloud#Cloud Security#Information Security#Equinix#Eqix#Emea#Cybercrime#Edge Strategies#Idc#Gtts#Ap#Digital#Equinix Fabric#Assured Data Protection#Rubrik Cloud
US News and World Report

Telefonica to Migrate Systems Onto Cloud in Deal With Oracle

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The telecoms operator, which already uses Oracle data systems, will...
BUSINESS
bigcountryhomepage.com

Poland’s, Lithuania’s PMs discuss higher security, migration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania said Friday that tighter security at their borders with Belarus was the best way to ease pressure from migrant inflows there, as they expect what they called a “hybrid attack” from Belarus to continue. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuania’s...
POLITICS
CIO

Making VMware migrations to Google Cloud simpler than ever

Just over a year ago we launched Google Cloud VMware Engine to help enterprises easily migrate their VMware workloads to Google Cloud. Since then, we helped retailers, financial institutions, telcos, and other global customers move to Google Cloud to lower their total cost of ownership (TCO) and modernize their applications with Google Cloud services. To help more VMware users ease their transition to the cloud, we’re excited today to announce the Catalyst Program.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Securing Workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS

Cloud Workload Protection is the process of keeping workloads that move across different cloud environments secure. The entire workload must be functional for a cloud-based application to work properly without introducing any security risks. Cloud workload protection is therefore fundamentally different from application security on a desktop machine. Today, many organizations are in flux with these environments and leverage a hybrid cloud model with a combination of infrastructure on-premises and in the public cloud. This approach presents challenges for protecting data moving between these applications.
SOFTWARE
