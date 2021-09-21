Pipe Launches Industry's Leading Trading Platform for Recurring Revenue in the UK and Adds Two Tech Veterans to Leadership Team
MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipe, creators of the world's first trading platform for recurring revenues, today announced a global expansion with the launch of its first international market in the UK. To support the expansion and further accelerate growth, Pipe also announced that it has hired two heavy-hitting tech veterans from B2B and fintech leaders HubSpot and Stripe.www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0