Pipe Launches Industry's Leading Trading Platform for Recurring Revenue in the UK and Adds Two Tech Veterans to Leadership Team

The global Pre-Insulated pipe market is forecast to reach USD 14.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pre-insulated pipes are employed to hold a steady temperature, cooling facilities, and transport fluids from heating and reduce energy losses to residential, commercial installations, and industrial. The pipes are constituted of three layers: insulation layer, carrier pipe, and outer jacket. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) technologies are expected to assist in the development of district heating and cooling system-based supply chains, thereby sustaining traction to the demand for these pipes across the regions.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO