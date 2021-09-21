CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pipe Launches Industry's Leading Trading Platform for Recurring Revenue in the UK and Adds Two Tech Veterans to Leadership Team

By Pipe Technologies Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipe, creators of the world's first trading platform for recurring revenues, today announced a global expansion with the launch of its first international market in the UK. To support the expansion and further accelerate growth, Pipe also announced that it has hired two heavy-hitting tech veterans from B2B and fintech leaders HubSpot and Stripe.

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ProBility Media Corp Achieves Pink Current Status on OTC Markets

Company to Announce Q1 Financials on or Before October 15, 2021. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ProBility Media Corp. ("ProBility" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), an education company building the first online full-service training and career advancement brand for the skilled trades, today has achieved pink current status with OTC Markets.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pond Technologies' Proprietary Algae Platform Could Help Multiple Industries Turn Emissions into Revenue Streams

Even with political momentum building, analysts estimate that a complete transition away from fossil fuels will take anywhere from 30 to 100 years. With the effects of the climate crisis intensifying, however, nations may decide to move toward net-zero emissions much sooner than that. This urgency has led to a focus on offsetting strategies, which range from reforestation to elaborate carbon capture technology.
INDUSTRY
Fast Casual

Freddy's adds 3 execs to leadership team

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has named Laura Rueckel as CMO and and Erin Walter as VP of Brand Marketing. Additionally, the Wichita, Kansas-based brand has also promoted Jill Tinsley to director of Communications. She joined Freddy's in 2019 as manager of Public Relations. "I'm thrilled to welcome Laura and...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
Person
Alexis Ohanian
Person
Marc Benioff
wibqam.com

U.S., EU to launch consultations on tech regulations, trade, China

PITTSBURGH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and European Union trade and competition officials are set to launch a new forum on Wednesday joining forces to better compete with China, shield sensitive technologies, boost semiconductor output and coordinate regulation of large technology firms. The new U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council will hold its...
FOREIGN POLICY
techwire.net

Tech Industry Veteran Whitaker Named VP of Product by Excelero

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Jeff Whitaker, a technology veteran with more than 25 years’ experience in several aspects of the industry, has joined Excelero as vice president of product.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ECOVACS Launches DEEBOT Micro-site, Spotlighting Its Technology Advancements

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home robotics company and the number one robotic vacuum and floor mop since 2018*, ECOVACS, has launched a new micro-site to inform users of DEEBOT technology advancements, industry-leading innovation and commitment to transforming the robot vacuum market. Packed with information on the features and benefits that set DEEBOT robot vacuums apart from others, the new platform provides users with a one-stop-shop to learn, engage and better understand the technology that powers a more efficient clean.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

UK-based Startup Robo Shadow Launches Free Cyber Security Platform

UK based Cyber Security start-up, Robo Shadow, have launched their initial product set as they attempt to take on the big guns in Cyber Security. The Platform boasts a range of features including Vulnerability Scanning, Hardware and Software reporting for all your devices, reporting on Windows Defender centrally (removing the need for third-party Anti-virus) and much more.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Innovation#Startup#Uk#Fintech#Shopify Slack Okta#Next47#Time Ventures#Mac Ventures#Fin Vc#Greenspring Associates#Counterpoint Global#Morgan Stanley#Saas
internationalinvestment.net

II Leadership Summit 2021 'Meet the Panel' - Graham Sheward, CEO, Hansard

In the fifth of our series of special II Leadership Summit 2021 - 'Meet the Panel' interviews Graham Sheward, CEO, Hansard, takes the hotseat. Graham joins five of the industry's biggest names (see below) at our inaugural II Leadership Summit 2021, which is set to be broadcast on Monday 11 October, 2021 at 1pm (UK time), to discuss 'leadership in international financial services', 'how to lead through a pandemic' and the future of the international advice industry.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

BlackRock to Launch ETF to Track China’s Tech Industry Despite Shares Decline

(Yicai Global) Sept. 28 -- BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, plans to launch an exchange-traded fund to track China’s technology industry, despite Chinese internet and tech stocks have been declining in the third quarter. BlackRock, which is also the world’s largest ETF issuer, has submitted a prospectus for the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
freightwaves.com

TriumphPay reaches $16B payment milestone, adds factoring veteran to leadership

TriumphPay, a division of TBK Bank and member of Triumph Bancorp Inc. Group (NASDAQ:TBK), announced on Tuesday it has exceeded $16 billion in annualized payments volume for Q3 of 2021. The company works with carriers, shippers, brokers and factors to help process, settle and manage transportation payments in its payment...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Citi Launches Tech Hub in Bahrain to Develop Its Digital Platforms

DUBAI (Reuters) - Citi launched on Monday a global technology hub at its Bahrain offices, the first of its kind in the region and with the aim of employing 1,000 coders over the next decade. The hub, based at Citi's Bahrain premises, was set up in partnership with Tamkeen, a...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Pre-Insulated pipe market is forecast to reach USD 14.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pre-insulated pipes are employed to hold a steady temperature, cooling facilities, and transport fluids from heating and reduce energy losses to residential, commercial installations, and industrial. The pipes are constituted of three layers: insulation layer, carrier pipe, and outer jacket. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) technologies are expected to assist in the development of district heating and cooling system-based supply chains, thereby sustaining traction to the demand for these pipes across the regions.
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Building Strategic Customer Relationships: Lessons From Leading Tech Industry Professionals

Business technology companies often try to get their customers excited about their new products, services, and associated features. However, a strategic approach to customer relationships is technologically agnostic - it’s simply about finding out how your product can help reach your customer’s vision or KPIs. This was the main message from a panel discussion “Strategic Account Management” hosted by Oxylabs, a leading public data-gathering solutions provider and joined by the representatives from Microsoft, Slack, Salesforce and Celonis.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

UK pivot to hybrid tech could add £76bn to GDP

Hybrid working will likely be the default mode of operation for firms in the post-Covid environment and could likely bring back nearly four million people currently seen as “locked out” from work, according to a study by Virgin Media O2 Business and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr). This could add £48.3bn to the UK economy each year, with investment in technologies that enable hybrid working and digital innovation potentially adding £76bn in GDP to the UK economy by 2025.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Opera Ads Is Launching a Self-Serve Platform Powered by Leading Provider DanAds

Opera has announced the launch of its self-serve advertising platform Opera Ad Manager, powered by DanAds, a customizable and scalable self-serve ad tech infrastructure for tier1 publishers. It is designed to create, manage, and report on digital advertising campaigns in one place allowing advertisers to reach customers in all phases of their journey from discovery to conversion.
INTERNET
naturalgasworld.com

Two more UK energy retailers cease trading

This brings to six the number of retail failures, while wholesale prices remain high. Two more British energy retailers, Avro Energy and Green Supplier, have ceased trading, regulator Ofgem said September 22. Between them they had a litt... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural...
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy