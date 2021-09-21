Thought Industries Launches Customer Learning Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Institute, the world's most trusted luxury research, consulting, training and personal data innovation firm, and DataLucent, the world's first and only patented personal data exchange, jointly announced the launch of the Data Trust Index (DTI). The Data Trust Index is an innovative new metric where consumers answer the one most critical question to your brand's future in the Digital Age. The DTI measures the level of trust that consumers have in licensing their digital platform data (Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.) and other personal data, to mass, premium and luxury brands, in exchange for rewards and benefits of value to them. As consumers, especially younger cohorts, continue to go hyper-digital, they are generating far more data than ever before. Consumers are very privacy conscious and are becoming aware of the fact that they own and can control their data. Consumers are increasingly aware that their data is extremely valuable and critical to the long-term success of consumer brands.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO