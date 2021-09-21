Thought Industries Launches Customer Learning Cloud
BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), today announced its next-generation software platform to help companies create, publish and manage online and offline learning experiences for customers, partners and professionals. The new Customer Learning Cloud is specifically designed to meet the needs of modern sales, customer success and professional services teams, who know that organized, curated training is the key to faster product adoption and sustained customer loyalty.www.ontownmedia.com
