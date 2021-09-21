Pandemic Business Boom: Cin7 Study Uncovers How 23% of Product Sellers Grew Revenue Rapidly

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted industries around the globe, with many retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers paying the price: 28% struggled to keep afloat and experienced at least a 5% decline in revenue. However, according to a new report from Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), other businesses grew at a rapid pace: 23% of product sellers saw their revenues climb by 10% or more. To uncover the trends of successful product sellers, Cin7 spoke with 4,000 businesses across the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, while simultaneously examining the performance of their over 7,000 customers.