CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Pandemic Business Boom: Cin7 Study Uncovers How 23% of Product Sellers Grew Revenue Rapidly

By Cin7
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted industries around the globe, with many retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers paying the price: 28% struggled to keep afloat and experienced at least a 5% decline in revenue. However, according to a new report from Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), other businesses grew at a rapid pace: 23% of product sellers saw their revenues climb by 10% or more. To uncover the trends of successful product sellers, Cin7 spoke with 4,000 businesses across the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, while simultaneously examining the performance of their over 7,000 customers.

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
RETAIL
NBC Miami

How the Pandemic Has Changed the Financial Advice Business

Financial advisors say their industry has been transformed during the Covid-19 pandemic. These leaders from CNBC’s FA 100 list saw an opportunity to better their business practices while staying true to the same investment advice. Working remotely in a business built around relationships means adapting in more ways than one.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Dunlap
diginomica.com

How Quality Material Handling thrived as an essential business in the pandemic - an Acumatica story

We forgot something about on-the-ground events: they fly by in a frenetic burst. Alas, for traveling scribes like myself, that means a story or two gets lost. After my first on-the-ground event of the year, Acumatica Summit 2021, I promptly went on vacation. But a terrific customer use case lingered in my mind: the story of Quality Material Handling.
INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Paper shortage hits American retailers when they need it most

Skyrocketing demand for boxes and packing materials during the pandemic has slashed paper production across North America, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for retail companies. “We’re starting to hear, ‘We’re out of paper,'” said Polly Wong, president of San Francisco-based direct-marketing firm Belardi Wong, noting that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Orderhive#La#E Commerc Half#Cin7 Cin7
Business Insider

How the right technology can save your business from losing 5% to 10% in annual revenue due to fraud

Online retailers may bear not just the brunt of the financial damage but also the perceived responsibility when fraudsters target their stores and customers, according to an extensive survey published this month by fraud prevention and e-commerce enablement company Riskified (RSKD). The results reveal that merchants are significantly more confident in their ability to manage fraud than consumers are — and that this gap in e-confidence costs them in customer loyalty.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fast Casual Restaurants Market In US Registers 7% CAGR | Witnesses Emergence of Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. as Key Market Contributors | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the fast casual restaurants market in the US to grow by USD 28.80 billion at a CAGR of 7.89% during 2021-2025. The fast casual restaurants market report in US offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

$ 1.65 Bn growth opportunity in Hospital Foodservice Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Expansions, Upgrades, and Renovations In Hospitals to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global hospital foodservice equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest market trends, growth accelerators, and risk factors in the market. Make...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

How cryptocurrency scams have boomed under the cover of the pandemic

There’s been another epidemic percolating under the cover of the one caused by the all-too-familiar coronavirus. Its nasty little brother won’t kill you. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t vicious, damaging and painful. The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is this morning seeking to draw attention to it with a view...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Flippa raises $11M to match online asset and business buyers, sellers

OneVentures led the round and was joined by existing investors Andrew Walsh (former Hitwise CEO), Flippa co-founders Mark Harbottle and Matt Mickiewicz, 99designs, as well as new investors Catch.com.au founders Gabby and Hezi Leibovich; RetailMeNot.com founders Guy King and Bevan Clarke; and Reactive Media founders Tim O’Neill and Tim Fouhy.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Canva Business Model Breakdown: Product, Revenue, Competition, and The Big Question

Canva is a software product that helps designers of any skill level to create media 10x faster. The effort to do the job of creating a LinkedIn Cover post is reduced by 10x with Canva. The product is designed with the perspective of getting a particular job done for the user rather than aggregating a bunch of tools that allow a designer to edit an image. Canva's freemium version is generous and for a majority of use cases, the premium subscription is not required.
TECHNOLOGY
WIFR

Small business start-up boom grows stronger as a result of pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of small businesses went under during the pandemic, while others were just getting started. When the pandemic shut down businesses across the nation, Alex Edwards decided it was the perfect time to start a new one. He quit his job as a firefighter and opened the Candy Cloud Company in May 2020.
ROCKFORD, IL
Fortune

How businesses can retain the trust they’ve won during the pandemic

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. One of the surprising outcomes of the pandemic was surveys showing trust in business—and particularly trust “in my employer”—had risen, relative to trust in government (and also relative, by the way, to trust in media).
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The company specializes in spine and orthopedics. Shares have fallen about 10% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy