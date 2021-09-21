CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Annexus and PlanGap Partner To Offer Timely Protection For Social Security

By Annexus
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 9 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, the leading independent product design and distribution company of fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) and indexed universal life insurance policies, and PlanGap, a financial product innovation company pioneering Social Security protection, have announced a strategic partnership. The partnership provides Annexus exclusive rights to add a patent pending PlanGap® feature to its fixed indexed annuities that will provide a benefit to clients if their Social Security is reduced.

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will Social Security Recipients Get a $200 Raise in 2022?

Social security benefits are usually adjusted to account for inflation. Those adjustments have mostly resulted in a raise for recipients. As a result of soaring product prices, social security payments for some recipients could rise more than $200 in 2022. If you’re a retiree or about to retire, you may want to know when you'll get that money.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Financial Advisors#Retirement Savings#Social Security Benefits#Plangap Partner#Americans#The 2021 Trustees Report
marriage.com

Social Security Benefits After Divorce

Have you ever wondered if you are entitled to social security benefits after divorce? Continue reading this article to find out more. The meaning of social security benefits after divorce is slightly different from country to country. Generally, it is financial assistance the state of a particular place gives to pensioners, unemployed, divorcees, or elderly individuals.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Ann Arbor News

Big Social Security increase coming, but will it even matter?

Social Security recipients are in for their biggest cost-of-living increase in years in 2022, but much of the extra cash is likely to get eaten up by higher costs. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

5 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

The size of your ultimate Social Security benefit check is under your control to some degree. Delaying starting to collect your benefits will increase them. You might even consider relocation. Pop quiz! How big is the average Social Security retirement benefit? Do you know? Want to guess? It was recently...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

How Secure is Social Security?

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS. For many aging Americans, Social Security is critical. Social Security makes up at least 50% of the income for half of people age 65 and older, and is the sole source of income for about 20%.
PERSONAL FINANCE
maryvilleforum.com

Social Security: Services for the Hispanic community

At Social Security, we strive to deliver great customer service and easy-to-access information about our programs. Our Spanish-language website, http://www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. There, your family and friends can learn about how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits, and much more.
MARYVILLE, MO
Washington Times-Herald

Celebrating a milestone for my Social Security

We are excited to celebrate a significant milestone for my Social Security: 60 million registrations! We thank each of you who took the time to create a personal my Social Security account — and encouraged others to do the same. We keep improving our online services to make doing business with us easier, faster, and more accessible.
SOCIAL SECURITY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy