Annexus and PlanGap Partner To Offer Timely Protection For Social Security

Social Security recipients are in for their biggest cost-of-living increase in years in 2022, but much of the extra cash is likely to get eaten up by higher costs. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.

