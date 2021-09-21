Annexus and PlanGap Partner To Offer Timely Protection For Social Security
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annexus, the leading independent product design and distribution company of fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) and indexed universal life insurance policies, and PlanGap, a financial product innovation company pioneering Social Security protection, have announced a strategic partnership. The partnership provides Annexus exclusive rights to add a patent pending PlanGap® feature to its fixed indexed annuities that will provide a benefit to clients if their Social Security is reduced.www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0