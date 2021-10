LARAMIE, Wyo. � DISH (NASDAQ: DISH) and Input Output Global (IOG) announced that they have formed a strategic collaboration to explore the use of distributed ledger technologies (DLT) across its business lines. Building on the Cardano blockchain, the teams will develop a variety of applications that enable and enhance the Boost, DISH and SLING customer bases. Coming from years of experience innovating within the satellite television and broadband industries, DISH now looks to leverage DLT to enhance and optimize its ability to serve its customers.

