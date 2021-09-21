CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Anomalous dielectric behaviors of electrolyte solutions confined in graphene oxide nanochannels

By Bo Hu
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDielectric behavior of salt aqueous solutions with various concentration in pristine and oxide graphene nanochannels has been investigated by means of molecular dynamic simulations. The motivation in performing this integrated set of simulations was to provide deep insight into the interaction between the size of the enclosure and the oxidation degree of the membrane sheets on the dielectric properties. It was shown that the dielectric permittivity of both aqueous and NaCl solution in confined phase exhibits an anisotropic behavior. The in-plane component decreases with the increase of the concentration of NaCl solution while an increase of the out-of-plane dielectric is observed and these out-of-plane components exhibit a non-monotonous trend and thus exist a critical concentration of NaCl solution with 0.2 mol/L and 0.4 mol/L for both pristine and oxide graphene nanochannels, respectively. This peculiar dielectric behavior results from the addition of ions that significantly perturb the hydrogen bonding network of the confined system, and hence leading to a fluctuation of dipolar of water molecules and dielectric permittivity.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Nanofluidic voidless electrode for electrochemical capacitance enhancement in gel electrolyte

Porous electrodes with extraordinary capacitances in liquid electrolytes are oftentimes incompetent when gel electrolyte is applied because of the escalating ion diffusion limitations brought by the difficulties of infilling the pores of electrode with gels. As a result, porous electrodes usually exhibit lower capacitance in gel electrolytes than that in liquid electrolytes. Benefiting from the swift ion transport in intrinsic hydrated nanochannels, the electrochemical capacitance of the nanofluidic voidless electrode (5.56% porosity) is nearly equal in gel and liquid electrolytes with a difference of ~1.8%. In gel electrolyte, the areal capacitance reaches 8.94 F cm−2 with a gravimetric capacitance of 178.8 F g−1 and a volumetric capacitance of 321.8 F cm−3. The findings are valuable to solid-state electrochemical energy storage technologies that require high-efficiency charge transport.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Layered Li–Ni–Mn–Co oxide cathodes

Almost 30 years since the inception of lithium-ion batteries, lithium–nickel–manganese–cobalt oxides are becoming the favoured cathode type in automobile batteries. Their success lies primarily with their superior energy density relative to lithium–cobalt oxide, lithium–manganese oxide and lithium–iron phosphate electrodes. In 1991, Sony Corporation implemented Goodenough’s patented LiCoO2 cathode (LCO)1 in...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Oxidative cleavage of C–C bonds in lignin

Lignin is an aromatic polymer that constitutes up to 30 wt% of woody biomass and is considered the largest source of renewable aromatics. Valorization of the lignin stream is pivotal for making biorefining sustainable. Monomeric units in lignin are bound via C–O and C–C bonds. The majority of existing methods for the production of valuable compounds from lignin are based on the depolymerization of lignin via cleavage of relatively labile C–O bonds within lignin structure, which leads to yields of only 36–40 wt%. The remaining fraction (60 wt%) is a complex mixture of high-molecular-weight lignin, generally left unvalorized. Here we present a method to produce additional valuable monomers from the high-molecular-weight lignin fraction through oxidative C–C bond cleavage. This oxidation reaction proceeds with a high selectivity to give 2,6-dimethoxybenzoquinone (DMBQ) from high-molecular-weight lignin in 18 wt% yield, thus increasing the yield of monomers by 32%. This is an important step to make biorefining competitive with petroleum-based refineries.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

X-ray study of ferroic octupole order producing anomalous Hall effect

Recently found anomalous Hall, Nernst, magnetooptical Kerr, and spin Hall effects in the antiferromagnets Mn3X (X = Sn, Ge) are attracting much attention for spintronics and energy harvesting. Since these materials are antiferromagnets, the origin of these functionalities is expected to be different from that of conventional ferromagnets. Here, we report the observation of ferroic order of magnetic octupole in Mn3Sn by X-ray magnetic circular dichroism, which is only predicted theoretically so far. The observed signals are clearly decoupled with the behaviors of uniform magnetization, indicating that the present X-ray magnetic circular dichroism is not arising from the conventional magnetization. We have found that the appearance of this anomalous signal coincides with the time reversal symmetry broken cluster magnetic octupole order. Our study demonstrates that the exotic material functionalities are closely related to the multipole order, which can produce unconventional cross correlation functionalities.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Science And Technology#Confinement#Water Filters#Water Purification#Md#Nanoconfined Systems#Nanofluidic#Go
Nature.com

Quantum anomalous Hall edge channels survive up to the Curie temperature

Achieving metrological precision of quantum anomalous Hall resistance quantization at zero magnetic field so far remains limited to temperatures of the order of 20 mK, while the Curie temperature in the involved material is as high as 20 K. The reason for this discrepancy remains one of the biggest open questions surrounding the effect, and is the focus of this article. Here we show, through a careful analysis of the non-local voltages on a multi-terminal Corbino geometry, that the chiral edge channels continue to exist without applied magnetic field up to the Curie temperature of bulk ferromagnetism of the magnetic topological insulator, and that thermally activated bulk conductance is responsible for this quantization breakdown. Our results offer important insights on the nature of the topological protection of these edge channels, provide an encouraging sign for potential applications, and establish the multi-terminal Corbino geometry as a powerful tool for the study of edge channel transport in topological materials.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Dynamics of moisture diffusion and adsorption in plant cuticles including the role of cellulose

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25225-y, published online 19 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 10. The term at the end of the denominator was presented as a product rather than a fraction, and incorrectly read:. $${\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}(z,t)=\frac{{\Gamma }_{{{{{{\rm{SC}}}}}}}\,{\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}\,K\,c}{({c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}}-K\,c)(1+K\,({\beta }_{{{{{{\rm{C}}}}}}}-1)\,c{c}_{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}_{2}{{{{{\rm{O}}}}}}}^{{{{{{\rm{pure}}}}}}})},\,0 \, < \,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phase Conjugated and Transparent Wavelength Conversions of Nyquist 16-QAM Signals Employing a Single-Layer Graphene Coated Fiber Device

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep22379, published online 02 March 2016. This Article describes the extension of our previous work, cited in the Article as Reference 26. The studies are scientifically distinct as they describe different nonlinear optics applications of the same home-made graphene coated fiber device. However, due to the conceptual similarities in the study design and related research questions some of the text has been re-used between these papers.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Whole-genome sequencing reveals the effect of vaccination on the evolution of Bordetella pertussis

The original version of this Article contains an error in the spelling of the author Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksela which is incorrectly given as Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksila. These authors contributed equally: Yinghua Xu, Bin Liu and Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksela. Key Laboratory of the Ministry of Health for Research on Quality and Standardization of Biotech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Superlubric polycrystalline graphene interfaces

The effects of corrugated grain boundaries on the frictional properties of extended planar graphitic contacts incorporating a polycrystalline surface are investigated via molecular dynamics simulations. The kinetic friction is found to be dominated by shear induced buckling and unbuckling of corrugated grain boundary dislocations, leading to a nonmonotonic behavior of the friction with normal load and temperature. The underlying mechanism involves two effects, where an increase of dislocation buckling probability competes with a decrease of the dissipated energy per buckling event. These effects are well captured by a phenomenological two-state model, that allows for characterizing the tribological properties of any large-scale polycrystalline layered interface, while circumventing the need for demanding atomistic simulations. The resulting negative differential friction coefficients obtained in the high-load regime can reduce the expected linear scaling of grain-boundary friction with surface area and restore structural superlubricity at increasing length-scales.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Settling the matter of the role of vibrations in the stability of high-entropy carbides

High-entropy ceramics are attracting significant interest due to their exceptional chemical stability and physical properties. While configurational entropy descriptors have been successfully implemented to predict their formation and even to discover new materials, the contribution of vibrations to their stability has been contentious. This work unravels the issue by computationally integrating disorder parameterization, phonon modeling, and thermodynamic characterization. Three recently synthesized carbides are used as a testbed: (HfNbTaTiV)C, (HfNbTaTiW)C, and (HfNbTaTiZr)C. It is found that vibrational contributions should not be neglected when precursors or decomposition products have different nearest-neighbor environments from the high-entropy carbide.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coexisting commensurate and incommensurate charge ordered phases in CoO

The subtle interplay of strong electronic correlations in a distorted crystal lattice often leads to the evolution of novel emergent functionalities in the strongly correlated materials (SCM). Here, we unravel such unprecedented commensurate (COM) and incommensurate (ICOM) charge ordered (CO) phases at room temperature in a simple transition-metal mono-oxide, namely CoO. The electron diffraction pattern unveils a COM (\(q_{1}\)=\(\frac{1}{2}(1,1,{\bar{1}})\) and ICOM (\(q_{2}=0.213(1,1,{\bar{1}})\)) periodic lattice distortion. Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) captures unidirectional and bidirectional stripe patterns of charge density modulations. The widespread phase singularities in the phase-field of the order parameter (OP) affirms the abundant topological disorder. Using, density functional theory (DFT) calculations, we demystify the underlying electronic mechanism. The DFT study shows that a cation disordering (\(\mathrm {Co}_{1-\textit{x}}\mathrm {O}, \text {with }{} \textit{x} = 4.17 \%\)) stabilizes Jahn-Teller (JT) distortion and localized aliovalent \(\mathrm {Co}^{3+}\) states in CoO. Therefore, the lattice distortion accompanied with mixed valence states (\(\mathrm {Co}^{3+}, \mathrm {Co}^{2+}\)) states introduces CO in CoO. Our findings offer an electronic paradigm to engineer CO to exploit the associated electronic functionalities in widely available transition-metal mono-oxides.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dirac-like cone-based electromagnetic zero-index metamaterials

Metamaterials with a Dirac-like cone dispersion at the center of the Brillouin zone behave like an isotropic and impedance-matched zero refractive index material at the Dirac-point frequency. Such metamaterials can be realized in the form of either bulk metamaterials with efficient coupling to free-space light or on-chip metamaterials that are efficiently coupled to integrated photonic circuits. These materials enable the interactions of a spatially uniform electromagnetic mode with matter over a large area in arbitrary shapes. This unique optical property paves the way for many applications, including arbitrarily shaped high-transmission waveguides, nonlinear enhancement, and phase mismatch-free nonlinear signal generation, and collective emission of many emitters. This review summarizes the Dirac-like cone-based zero-index metamaterials’ fundamental physics, design, experimental realizations, and potential applications.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy