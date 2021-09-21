CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From data to complex network control of airline flight delays

By Xiang Niu
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany critical complex systems and networks are continuously monitored, creating vast volumes of data describing their dynamics. To understand and optimize their performance, we need to discover and formalize their dynamics to enable their control. Here, we introduce a multidisciplinary framework using network science and control theory to accomplish these goals. We demonstrate its use on a meaningful example of a complex network of U.S. domestic passenger airlines aiming to control flight delays. Using the real data on such delays, we build a flight delay network for each airline. Analyzing these networks, we uncover and formalize their dynamics. We use this formalization to design the optimal control for the flight delay networks. The results of applying this control to the ground truth data on flight delays demonstrate the low costs of the optimal control and significant reduction of delay times, while the costs of the delays unabated by control are high. Thus, the introduced here framework benefits the passengers, the airline companies and the airports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Big Data#Data Science#Data Processing#Low Cost Airlines#Hsiao18#Bayesian Networks20#In33
